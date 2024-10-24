Haryana registered a total of 665 incidents of stubble burning, with Kaithal recording 129 cases- the highest in the state till October 22. Although FIRs have been registered against 20 farmers in the district and 18 have been arrested and released on bail, farmers say that they are compelled to burn stubble as there is no other alternative.

