Heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Vadodara has resulted in the cancellation of several trains, causing significant difficulties for travellers.

Districts including Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Panchmahals received very heavy rainfall on Monday, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas, leaving people stranded.

Heavy rainfall continued to batter several parts of Gujarat on Monday, bringing normal life to a standstill.

In Kutch, heavy rain was reported in Nakhatrana and Mandvi, with over seven inches of rain recorded in Nakhatrana alone after midnight.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall in the region, with a high alert issued for the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless necessary.

The Ahmedabad authorities have been working towards mitigating the situation, but the city’s infrastructure is being put to the test by the relentless rainfall.

Video and Text Credit: PTI