Indian households are moving their savings from financial assets to real assets, said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran in a conversation with businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan. In 2022–23, the pace of accretion to the net financial assets of households slowed compared with the previous year’s pace. This slowdown is not because Indians are consuming more; it is because they are also acquiring more real assets. The diversion of financial savings went into physical assets, said the CEA. It is a portfolio reallocation

