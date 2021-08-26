Video

All about the bleeding sugar co-operatives

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 26, 2021

A powerful cartel of politicians across political parties has created an empire of co-operative sugar mills. The mills, in the name of helping lakhs of farmers receive massive government subsidies and large tracts of land virtually for free. The mills borrow money from co-operative banks never to be returned, and the politicians first bankrupt the mills and then conspire to take private ownership at throwaway prices. TR Vivek is in conversation with BusinessLine's correspondent in Pune, Radheyshyam Jadhav about the unfixable rot in the State's sugar sector.

Published on August 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

sugar (commodity)
sugar (commodity)

Watch | Experts advise booster shot against Covid for immuno-compromised people

Watch | BusinessLine Headlines for today | August 25, 2021

The Hindu BusinessLine Headlines: August 24, 2021

Skymet downgrades monsoon forecast

Sneak peek at the Hyundai's i20 N Line

Watch | Meet Anil Balanja, the farmer who grows 700 exotic fruits

Watch | BusinessLine Headlines for today: August 23, 2021

Watch | NSE inches close to acquiring NCDEX

Watch | Covaxin for children in two months, satisfactory trial results

Watch | Why the Oil Palm Mission is crucial for India