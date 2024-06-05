In the latest Indian general election results comparing 2019 to 2024, significant shifts and trends have emerged in the political landscape.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has experienced a notable decline, dropping from 302 seats in 2019 to 240 in 2024, a loss of 62 seats. Indian National Congress (INC) has nearly doubled its seat count, gaining 48 seats to reach a total of 99 in 2024 from 51 in 2019. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has seen modest gains, increasing its seat count by 7, from 22 in 2019 to 29 in 2024.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) remains relatively stable with a minor loss of 1 seat, going from 23 in 2019 to 22 in 2024. Shiv Sena has experienced a significant decline, halving its seat count from 18 in 2019 to 9 in 2024. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tripled its representation, increasing from 1 seat in 2019 to 3 seats in 2024. Samajwadi Party (SP) has seen a substantial increase, gaining 32 seats to reach 37 in 2024 from 5 in 2019.

(Producer & Edits: Anjana PV, Research: Amitha Rajkumar)

