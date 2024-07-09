Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian community in Russia during his high-profile visit to Moscow. Amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, he emphasised India’s commitment to becoming the world’s third-largest economy. The event featured traditional Rajasthani folk dance performances by Russian artists and heartfelt expressions of support from the Indian diaspora. Stay tuned for insights into Modi’s agenda, including economic partnerships and strategic collaborations with Russia. Join us as we capture the highlights and reactions from this significant diplomatic engagement.

