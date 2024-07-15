It’s a common sight to see small size drones with a carrying capacity of 5 to 10 kg in the sky spraying pesticides; involved in surveillance of critical infrastructure or delivering drugs in a remote place. But, the IIT Madras incubated ePlane is trying to disrupt the sector by developing electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL), a muti-copter drone that can carry both cargo and passengers.
The 3X3 m sized drone can carry 35 to 50 kg of cargo; travel at 400 ft and up to 50 km. ePlane, which got a funding of $5 million for the project, is building India’s first and the world’s most compact flying electric taxi with a vision to make flying ubiquitous, says Satyanarayanan R Chakravarthy, Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT-Madras, and founder director of ePlane. Watch the video to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.