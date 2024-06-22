Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Saturday, India and Bangladesh have agreed to start work on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and prepare a blueprint for boosting ties between the two countries.

Addressing the media, after conclusion of talks between the two leaders, PM Modi reiterated the importance of Bangladesh in India’s foreign policy.

“Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of our Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision. In the last one year, we have together completed many important projects of public welfare.”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also acknowledged the close relations between India and Bangladesh.

“India is our major neighbour and a trusted friend, and our regional partner. Our relationship has remained unbroken since India helped in our war of liberation in 1971.”, she said.

During Sheikh Hasina’s visit, the two countries have also inked many pacts including one for maritime cooperation.

PM Narendra Modi also said “Both sides are ready to initiate talks on CEPA to take our economic ties to new heights. India will support Bangladesh for construction of the inland container port in Sirajganj. 54 rivers connect India and Bangladesh - we have cooperated over flood management, early warning and drinking water projects. We have decided to initiative technical-level talks on the renewal of 1996 Ganga Water Treaty. We have the same vision for Indian ocean. We welcome Bangladesh’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.”

Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit.

Earlier she was among seven leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi on June 9.

