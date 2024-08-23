India’s first National Space Day will be celebrated on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO chief Dr. S. Somanath attended an event at the Nehru Planetarium in Delhi, where students from various schools exhibited their science projects.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Dr. Somanath highlighted the profound impact of the first-ever successful landing of a spacecraft near the moon’s southern pole. The ISRO Chairman emphasised the importance of nurturing young minds to continue India’s legacy of space exploration. Chandrayaan-3, landed near the lunar south pole on 23rd August last year. The theme for the National Space Day is ‘Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga’. On the occasion, ISRO will release the scientific data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission that could be used by researchers.