The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

This year’s Yoga Day event underscores yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Video and Text Credit: PTI