Neeraj Chopra won silver for India in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on August 9, with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Chopra’s best throw came on his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Celebration broke out in his home town. The Chopra family hailed Neeraj Chopra for his performance.

Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India, praised Neeraj Chopra’s remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, highlighting his resilience and strength despite an injury. Sumariwalla also emphasised that Chopra’s silver medal, achieved with a season’s best throw, is a testament to his champion spirit and dedication.

Video and Text Credit- ANI