On August 16, ISRO successfully completed the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview with ANI, S Somanath highlighted the simpler design of the SSLV-D3 compared to traditional rockets, noting that the entire navigation system and architecture differ significantly. He also shared updates on the Gaganyaan mission, suggesting a possible launch in December. “It has a much simpler design as compared to the regular rocket...The entire navigation process is different...The entire architecture and design of SSLV is different...In such rockets getting a precise injection is tricky that is the issue that we faced in the first mission...We solved all the problems made two successful missions and completed the development program...The Gaganyaan mission is getting ready and we are targeting the month of December for launch”, said S Somanath.

Speaking on the same, Spacecraft Director Avinash said, “EOS-08 satellite has many new technologies that will help us improve the bus configuration. We will be able to carry more payload mass, more data storage capabilities, more power generation. We are using more than 18 new technologies. After demonstrating here, we will be using it in bigger spacecraft also.”