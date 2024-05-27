Field trials of indigenously developed technology on this is underway whose results are expected to arrive by August 2024. At present, there are two technologies - both from the US - through which the sorting happens with samples sold to farmers at around Rs 1,000 per sample. However, through the indigenous technology, the cost will be reduced to nearly one-third, and the technology in turn will help in milk production due to higher number of female calves, Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board & NDDB Dairy Services, told businessline.

