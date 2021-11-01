Video

ITC E-Choupal: India's original agritech?

TR Vivek | Updated on November 01, 2021

At the turn of the century, in 2000, ITC launched an ambitious programme called e-choupal. Long before agritech had become a buzzword, ITC tried to put tech into agri. In the 21 years since its launch, e-choupal has had a rollercoaster ride. Where does e-choupal stand today? Has the context of Indian agriculture and the regulatory environment completely changed for e-choupal to be relevant? TR Vivek is in conversation with S Sivakumar, the Hyderabad-Based Group Head of Agri & IT Business, ITC.

 

 

