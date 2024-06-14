A delegation from the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues, paid tribute to the 31 victims of the Kuwait fire at Cochin International Airport. The Indian Air Force’s C-130J Hercules aircraft, carrying the bodies, landed at 10:30 a.m. on June 14.

Chief Minister Vijayan and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh honored the deceased by laying wreaths on the coffins, which were placed on 16 specially adorned tables covered with white flannels in the import cargo terminal’s reception area. The victims were also accorded a guard of honour..