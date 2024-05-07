Over 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories, with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 77.06 per cent followed by Goa at 75.13 per cent and West Bengal at 73.96 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lowest at 57.34 per cent, with Bihar at 58.16 per cent, Gujarat at 57.62 per cent and Maharashtra at 61.44 per cent doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 10.40 pm.

The overall voting percentage was 63.53 per cent. According to the EC, the figures are an “approximate trend” and are likely to rise as data is being collected.

Among other states and UTs, Chhattisgarh recorded 70.05 per cent polling, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 68.89 per cent, Karnataka 69.65 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh 66.05 per cent, according to the EC.

As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, were eligible to vote in the third phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials had been set up.

With this, voting has been completed in 20 states/UTs and 282 Lok Sabha seats out of 543.

The overall voting percentage in the first and second phases was 66.14 per cent and 66.71 per cent respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who exercised their franchise in Gujarat, where elections were held in 25 seats. While PM Modi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah voted at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.

Shah (Gandhinagar) is among the bigwigs in the fray along with Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

Text: PTI.

Video: ANI

