81 reservoirs have water storage less than 2022 levels and in 73 of them, water levels are lower than the 10-year-average numbers, shows the Central Water Commission data. While things appear fine in the reservoirs located in the Northern, Eastern and Central regions of the country, it looks quite bad in the South and the West
