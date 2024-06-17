New Delhi, June 17: The Central government swung into action soon after the Modi 3.0 government was formed on June 9. Home Minister Amit Shah on June 17 to review the situation in Manipur as violence has gripped the state since last year. The Home Minister will chair a meeting with senior officials, State government, the army, and security forces in Delhi. On June 16, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

On June 10, the Convoy of Manipur, CM N Biren Singh, was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants in Kotlen. Ethnic violence has gripped Manipur since May last year, demanding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category.

Video and text credit: ANI