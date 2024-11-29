The IPL auction this year saw ₹639 crore being spent on players, the highest ever, and 177 per cent higher than the spends last year. Rishab Pant walked away with the laurels, emerging as the most expensive player in IPL history
+ 759.05
+ 216.95
-57.00
+ 616.00
+ 1,045.00
+ 759.05
+ 216.95
+ 216.95
-57.00
-57.00
+ 616.00
The IPL auction this year saw ₹639 crore being spent on players, the highest ever, and 177 per cent higher than the spends last year. Rishab Pant walked away with the laurels, emerging as the most expensive player in IPL history
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.