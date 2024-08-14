The Kolkata High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9.

The Court has asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately.

A protesting doctor reacted to the news, “We are very happy and relieved that the case has been transferred to CBI. The accused will be arrested soon now...”

Kolkata HC’s move to transfer the case to the central agency has raised hopes of justice for protesters.

(Video and text credit- ANI)