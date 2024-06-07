Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday. Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi told the NDA leaders assembled at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building to elect Modi as their leader.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm on June 9.

Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are meeting at the Parliament complex to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda, have also been holding deliberations with allies to work out an amicable formula for their share of representation in the new government, which will critically depend on them for survival.

The BJP leadership has moved swiftly since the June 4 results for government formation to end any sense of uncertainty after the verdict, which was a setback to the ruling party as it lost majority for the first time since 2014 and needs allies’ support to maintain its hold on power.