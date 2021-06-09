Do you know what really drives an average rural household? Here’s a chance for mid-career administrative officers, bureaucrats, corporate managers or NGO trainees to understand and empathise with a villager’s life.
Video
Watch | Naranpur Express - understanding the village economy
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
June 09, 2021
Published on
June 09, 2021
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
MORE VIDEO
Watch | Naranpur Express - understanding the village economy
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
June 09, 2021
Published on
June 09, 2021
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox