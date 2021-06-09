Video

Watch | Naranpur Express - understanding the village economy

Updated on June 09, 2021

Do you know what really drives an average rural household? Here’s a chance for mid-career administrative officers, bureaucrats, corporate managers or NGO trainees to understand and empathise with a villager’s life.

rural economy
rural development
Village and Panchayat
