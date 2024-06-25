Nita Ambani, after offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, enjoyed local food at a chaat shop in Varanasi on June 24. She tried various items at the shop and interacted with locals as well as the shopkeepers. She came to offer the invitation card for the marriage of her younger son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the feet of Lord Shiva.

