The Lotus Boulevard Society, located in Sector 100 of Noida, a suburb of Delhi, attempted to induce ‘artificial rain’ by using water lines meant for firefighting in the apartment complex. Workers climbed onto the terrace of the society’s apartment blocks and began sprinkling water from pipes at 2 am on Wednesday. So, it wasn’t quite artificial rain but rather water-fogging, aimed at settling particulate matter and dust suspended in the air.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit