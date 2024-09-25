Is Nvidia the most important stock in the world? Goldman Sachs says so. Each quarter investors wait with bated breath for its results as lot in the market hinges on Nvidia. In fact in the US there is such craze over the stock that Pub have started ‘earnings watch parties’. Why is there such a craze? Hari Viswanath, Deputy Editor, bl.portfolio decodes why the stock matters so much for global stock markets. Listen in!

