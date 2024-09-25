Is Nvidia the most important stock in the world? Goldman Sachs says so. Each quarter investors wait with bated breath for its results as lot in the market hinges on Nvidia. In fact in the US there is such craze over the stock that Pub have started ‘earnings watch parties’. Why is there such a craze? Hari Viswanath, Deputy Editor, bl.portfolio decodes why the stock matters so much for global stock markets. Listen in!
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.