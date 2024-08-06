Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat progressed to the semifinal of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday after a convincing 7-5 match win over Ukraine’s Oksana Livach. Earlier, the Indian grappler pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Olympics by outwitting invincible Yui Susaki, executing a perfectly planned strategy to come out a surprise winner in the women’s 50kg opening round. The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time World Champion Susaki had not lost any of her 94 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed didn’t know what was going to hit her in her opener which she lost 2-3.

