The focus on the pension burden for both the central and state governments has resurfaced following the government’s recent introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme. Currently, there are 70 lakh central government pensioners, along with a significant number of state government pensioners. Reducing the pension burden is important for maintaining fiscal balance at the state level. Data from PRS Legislative Research indicates that, for FY25, pensions accounted for the highest percentage of total state revenue expenditure in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, at 17.2 per cent, 16.2 per cent, and 16.2 per cent, respectively. For more details, please check this video.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit