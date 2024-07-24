Kathmandu (Nepal), July 24: A Sauyra Airlines plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu, erupting into flames. The impact of the crash caused a significant fire, sending a large plume of smoke into the air. Around 22 people died on the spot in the tragic plane crash. Firefighters and security personnel have been deployed to the scene to extinguish the blaze and manage the situation. Further details on the incident are expected to follow.
Video and Text Credit: ANI
