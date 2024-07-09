PM Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Moscow

“You all are giving new heights to India-Russia relations. With your hard word and honesty, you have contributed to the Russian society. Since decades, I have been admirer of the relations between India and Russia. As soon as an Indian listens to the word ‘Russia’, what come to his mind is - a companion of India in happiness and sorrow,” says PM Modi.

Video and Text Credit: PTI