Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country during which he is expected to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with the Ukrainian leader.

Mr. Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the U.S. and some of its Western allies.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

