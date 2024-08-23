Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country during which he is expected to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with the Ukrainian leader.
Mr. Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the U.S. and some of its Western allies.
This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.