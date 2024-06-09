Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi is all set to be sworn with over 40 Ministers on Sunday.

It is clear that apart from Modi, all other four members of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the highest sub committee of the Cabinet will be retained. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman.

From the outgoing cabinets, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Giriraj Singh, G Kishan Reddy , Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prahlad Joshi, Pankaj Chaudhary, BL V Verma, Sarvanand Sonowal, Anupriya Patel, Annapurna Devi, beside few will continue to be the Council of Ministers.

Video: PMO