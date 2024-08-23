External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that much of discussions between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv was with regard to the war in Ukraine and on finding conceivable pathways to peace.

Addressing a press conference in the Ukraine capital, Jaishankar said the PM reiterated his willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all the stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace,” he said.

PM also shared with President Zelenskyy the widespread sentiment in the Global South about the repercussions of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia and spoke about his recent discussions with President Putin in Moscow.

Talking about Ukraine’s stance, Jaishankar asserted that it wanted continued involvement of India with Global Peace summit.

There was also a discussion on what could be effective ways of taking these discussions forward. It was a very detailed, open and in many ways constructive discussions, he added.

India and Ukraine on Friday signed four agreements after holding around three hours of delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Agreements to provide for cooperation in agriculture, medicine, culture & humanitarian assistance were signed between both the countries.

Modi held both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has badly impacted the world.

Video and Text Credit: PTI

Image Credit: ANI