Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation visit to Brunei and Singapore from September 3-5. PM Modi’s visit to Brunei will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation. The visit underscores a milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between India and Brunei.

The PM’s visit to Brunei also highlights India’s strategic importance of the ‘Act East’ policy in the broader Indo-Pacific region. Meanwhile, the members of the Indian Diaspora are eagerly waiting to give a warm welcome to PM Modi. The visit of PM Modi to Brunei highlights the robust relationship between the two nations, particularly in trade, defence, and cultural exchanges.

In terms of economic relations India-Brunei Bilateral Trade in 2023 stood at USD 195.2 million. After concluding his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore from September 4-5. He will be visiting Singapore at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Indian High Commissioner Alok Amitabh Dimri spoke on current relations between India and Brunei Darussalam.

Alok Amitabh Dimri said, “In our four decades of diplomatic relations, this is the first bilateral visit by the Prime Minister of India to Brunei Darussalam. It is also a historic moment for us and the Indian community here...Our sailors, traders, merchants, and pilgrims have plied these oceans for centuries. Plenty of Indian vessels have been coming to these oceans. The Indian diaspora here is practically 100 years old. It is an ongoing relationship and bond. With the visit of the PM, these exchanges will be fortified and get a new direction. Our exchanges have been deep. Despite the small economy and geography, the Indian diaspora has been deeply entrenched here... Indians have made deep inroads here...There is a prominent Tamilian community, Malyali community, Sindhis and Punjabis and we also see Marathas and Gujaratis.”