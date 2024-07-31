Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to extend all possible help to the people of landslides-hit Wayanad and look into the “ecological issue” there.

He also urged the Centre to come up with a high-tech solution for preventing such tragedies in the future.

Speaking during the Calling Attention Motion over the loss of lives and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country, Gandhi said a “huge tragedy” had taken place in Kerala’s Wayanad.

Gandhi lauded the military’s efforts there.

“I think it is very important that we support the people of Wayanad, that we give them as much support as possible and I request the government to help the people of Wayanad in this difficult time,” the former Congress chief said.

“I think this is the second time this tragedy has taken place, it took place five years ago and it is quite clear that this area has an ecological issue, so this should be looked into. Whatever high-tech solution can be brought forward, that would be good,” Gandhi said.

The devastating series of landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district has claimed the lives of at least 132 people and injured more than 200, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers search through the debris.