BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to his interaction with Elon Musk on EVMs on June 17. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that that statement or that generalisation was far too sweeping for it to be left unchallenged, and therefore he pointed it out to him. Further, he said that Indian EVMs are very different from what Americans know of EVMs, and if there is a country that can design an #EVM and show the world, it is certainly the Indian EVMs.

While speaking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “I think Musk was commenting in the context of some EVMs in the US, specifically Puerto Rico. He made this very sweeping comment: all EVMs can be hacked. I am not going to get into an argument with somebody like Elon Musk. But that statement or that generalisation was far too sweeping for it to be left unchallenged. Therefore, I pointed out to him that Indian EVMs are very different from what Americans know of EVMs because the US and the Western world use connected devices. I am happy to give him a tutorial on EVM about why it is secure and non-hackable. They are using traditional compute platforms that are connected to the Internet as EVMs. I pointed out that the Indian EVMs are architected and designed to be safe and secure because there is no connectivity. If there is no connectivity to Wi-Fi, 5G, or the Internet in general, there is no way to get it. So, if there is a country that can design an EVM and show the world, it is certainly the Indian EVMs.”

Video and text credit: ANI