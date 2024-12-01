The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry on Sunday as Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coast on Saturday evening. Rescue operations are going on evacuate stranded people. According to IMD, Puducherry is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall today and “moderate” for December 2. The cyclone made landfall on the Union Territory’s coast at 7 in the evening on Saturday.

