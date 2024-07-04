Team India arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening and participated in the victory parade celebrations organised by the BCCI before the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede stadium.Former T20I captain Rohit Sharma, batter Surya Kumar Yadav and coach Rahul Dravid were seen expressing their joy during the parade ceremony. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli were seen standing in front addressing the fans.The Indian team arrived in Mumbai after earlier landing in Delhi after coming back from Barbados. Sea of fans gathered around to welcome the World Cup winners.The Indian team defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup to get their hands on the title for the first time in 17 years. This win also ended India’s 11-year ICC trophy drought.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.