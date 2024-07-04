Team India arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening and participated in the victory parade celebrations organised by the BCCI before the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede stadium.Former T20I captain Rohit Sharma, batter Surya Kumar Yadav and coach Rahul Dravid were seen expressing their joy during the parade ceremony. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli were seen standing in front addressing the fans.The Indian team arrived in Mumbai after earlier landing in Delhi after coming back from Barbados. Sea of fans gathered around to welcome the World Cup winners.The Indian team defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup to get their hands on the title for the first time in 17 years. This win also ended India’s 11-year ICC trophy drought.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit