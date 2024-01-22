Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on January 22. The ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’, which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm

