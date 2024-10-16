The ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada are creating uncertainty for Indian students hoping to study and settle in Canada.
With rising living costs and fewer job opportunities, many are now exploring alternatives in other countries. Meanwhile, immigration experts note that while many students are considering other countries due to the strained ties, Canada still remains the top choice for North Indian students.
