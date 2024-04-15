The cost of election expenditure has been steadily rising each year. According to data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), between FY14 and FY23, the total expenditure on polls amounted to Rs 15,647 crore. Remarkably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accounted for 55 per cent of this expenditure, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) with 30 per cent and 6 per cent shares, respectively. The majority of the expenses incurred by these parties were attributed to media advertisements, travel expenses, and candidate expenditures. Watch this video for further insights on this topic
Reporter: Jayant Pankaj
Producer: Siddharth Mathew
Edit: Rowan Barnett
Video: Bijoy Ghosh
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.