The cost of election expenditure has been steadily rising each year. According to data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), between FY14 and FY23, the total expenditure on polls amounted to Rs 15,647 crore. Remarkably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accounted for 55 per cent of this expenditure, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) with 30 per cent and 6 per cent shares, respectively. The majority of the expenses incurred by these parties were attributed to media advertisements, travel expenses, and candidate expenditures. Watch this video for further insights on this topic

Reporter: Jayant Pankaj

Producer: Siddharth Mathew

Edit: Rowan Barnett

Video: Bijoy Ghosh