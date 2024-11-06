Cybersecurity threats are evolving rapidly in India, with digital arrest scams emerging as a serious concern. Even educated individuals are falling victim to these sophisticated schemes. Every day, newspapers are agog with ‘digital arrests’. Cybercriminals masquerading as law-enforcement officers wield ‘digital arrest’ threats, coercing victims to pay huge amounts of money to evade arrests. The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to caution citizens against the ‘digital arrest’ scams reflects the severity of the problem.

