Housing developers are ecstatic with the positive house buying sentiment this festive season record sale this calendar year with both sales and new launches likely to exceed 300,000 units for the second consecutive year. There is also a growing demand among consumers for buying premium//luxury houses priced above ₹2 crore this festive season. With several new properties being developed across the country, consumers have a wide range of choices depending upon their budget, say developers.

