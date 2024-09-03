Jasmine and chrysanthemum farmers in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu are contending with a sharp fall in flower prices this season.

Farmers say that prices have dropped despite it being the wedding and festival season, when demand for flowers is typically at its peak.

ARUMUGATHAAI, Farmer: “We are selling the flowers at Rs 200-300 per kg now. There are lot of marriage functions scheduled to happen in this month, during this season we use to sell flowers at Rs 600-700 per kg.”

ESWARI, Farmer: “We are planting lot of varieties but there is less price for flowers we are receiving only 200-250 Rs per kg, we need at least Rs 600 per kg, we are entirely dependent on this for our livelihood.”

Floriculture is widely practised in villages such as Osanoothu, Mangalam, and Ottapidaram, which serve as major sources of income for farmers in the region.