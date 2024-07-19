Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Hero MotoCorp. After hitting a lifetime high last month, the stock lost momentum and started moving sideways. However, it is now trading near a support, which can trigger a rally, at least for the short-term. Besides, the risk-reward ratio is good for fresh longs. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.

