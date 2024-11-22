Here’s an interesting stock idea:

Video Credit: Businessline

The stock that we have today is Metropolis Healthcare.It has been in a downtrend for the past couple of months. However, chart shows a loss in downward momentum and the stock is heading to a support. We expect a rally to begin soon.Check out the latest episode of bl. Today’s Pick to learn more.

