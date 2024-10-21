The stock idea that we have for you today is Mphasis. The stock has surged over 7 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. The price action on the daily chart indicates a bull channel. The share price can now rise towards the upper end of this channel in the coming days.

Check out the latest episode of bl.Today's Pick to learn more.

