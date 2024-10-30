The stock idea that we have for you today is ICICI Securities.
The stock has started to move up now after forming a strong base over the last two weeks. The rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above a key resistance. That leaves the outlook bullish now. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.