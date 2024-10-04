The stock that we have today is Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.
Over the past few weeks, the scrip has been charting a sideways trend. But it has now seen a breakout, which can lead to a fresh leg of rally from the current level. Watch the full video to know more.
