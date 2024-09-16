The stock idea that we have for you today is Blue Star. The stock has surged over 9 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. There is an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the chart. This is a bullish pattern. It indicates that the share price can go up in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

