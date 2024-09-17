Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is NALCO. The downtrend in this stock that was in place since July has ended. The rise on Monday confirms the trend reversal. It also indicates that a fresh leg of upmove has begun. The outlook is bullish, and the share price can go up in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

